Co-op local causes celebrate

RNLI Lifeguards stop to receive their Co-op local cause award at Eyemouth Beach.

The largest payment was received by Friends of Duns Primary School who received £3,308.74 and were excited to be able to purchase extra play equipment and other items for the school.Lorna Burn, Co-op manager at the Duns Store, was on hand to present cheques to FDPS as well as Duns Pipe Band and Borders Talking Newspaper, and wanted to thank local co-op members and causes for making this year one to celebrate.

Catherine Goldsmith, Co-op member pioneer for the Eyemouth store, was able to catch up with the RNLI Lifeguards at Eyemouth beach who accepted the award of £1,735.42 on behalf of their colleagues at RNLI Coldingham.

Other Berwickshire recipients included Sea the Change, Friends of Eyemouth Primary, Chirnside Larder, Meeting of Minds, and Berwick Rangers.

You can get involved and help to raise funds for the new local causes which have now been selected by signing up as a co-op member for your local store and choosing the organisation you would like to support.