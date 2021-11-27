A tree fell through a newly built fence at Howdenburn Court, Jedburgh. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Trees were uprooted, buildings damaged, homes were left without power and several roads were closed as exceptionally powerful winds battered the region on Friday.

Mercifully, it does not appear that anyone was seriously injured and there were no fatalities.

Award-winning Wilton Lodge Park in Hawick was particularly impacted with several trees lost to the elements and pathways covered with branches.

Borders gritting services lending a hand to clear the Dunian Road, Jedburgh, after a large Pine tree closed the road. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

A dedicated helpline has been set up for anyone experiencing issues as a result of the storm. Call 01896 752111.