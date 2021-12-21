Choir sings for care home residents
The Peebles Singers choir has braved the cold to sing Christmas carols for residents at Mansfield Care’s Peebles Care Home.
Coordinated by musical director Jim Murdoch, the singers produced renditions of a number of festive favourites such as The Christmas Song and See Amid the Winter’s Snow, as residents stood by their windows and doors to watch the performance.
Jim said: “All of our members were really looking forward to performing for the residents at the home. My father was a resident here so for me it is great to give a little back to the people who supported him.
“It was a joy to see the residents sing along to the carols, as well as see the choir come together again.”
The home’s activity coordinators plan a number of outings and activities for residents regularly to provide a more stimulating and engaging experience.