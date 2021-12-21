Choir sings for care home residents

Peebles Singers at the town's care home.

Coordinated by musical director Jim Murdoch, the singers produced renditions of a number of festive favourites such as The Christmas Song and See Amid the Winter’s Snow, as residents stood by their windows and doors to watch the performance.

Jim said: “All of our members were really looking forward to performing for the residents at the home. My father was a resident here so for me it is great to give a little back to the people who supported him.

“It was a joy to see the residents sing along to the carols, as well as see the choir come together again.”

Peebles Singers at the town's Mansfield Care home.