Charmian Interest Link Challenge at the Haining

The cool dull day did not dampen the spirits of the 120 competitors taking part in this event who all had a great time taking part in either the 2 or 4 kilometre walk or run in the beautiful grounds of the Haining. Most were Interest Link members and volunteers and their families, joined by Charmian’s family and friends. The Haining provided an excellent environment with paths ensuring that this was accessible to all, an integral thing to Interest Link Borders and Charmian.

A great day was had by all with smiles all round from competitors and everyone supporting this amazing event. It was a perfect opportunity for socialising, getting out there and enjoying the fresh air and our surroundings, a thing that can be quite a challenge for some Interest Link users.

With Interest Link being a charity, we were overwhelmed by this event raising £2,880 through entry fees, raffle tickets and generous donations from the Borders Crematorium, other local businesses, Selkirk Striders and friends and family, for which we would like to say a huge thank you to. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the volunteers who made this amazing event the success that it was, especially those marshalling, Allan Mitchell from the Scottish Ambulance Service and of course the Haining for allowing us to use their stunning grounds.

Next year’s Charmian Interest Link Challenge event is planned for Saturday 20 April 2024, so watch out for details regarding this and pencil into your calendar. This will be open to all and it is our plan to have the challenge made up of the accessible 2k / 4k fun-run or walk along with a new 5k offroad run for anyone looking for more of a challenge.

If you would like to support the great work that Interest Link Borders provides in connecting people with learning disabilities and their communities across the Borders, donations can be made through our website donations page at www.interestlink.org.uk

