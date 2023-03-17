News you can trust since 1855
Celebration of Scots Language & Culture Winners

The importance of keeping the Scots language and culture alive has not diminished in our schools, as a recent celebration in Galashiels has shown.

By Alasdair HoustonContributor
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:16 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 11:16 GMT
Contestants with Judges David Sanderson and Grant Lees. Photo: Roddy Graham.
Following a three-year absence, the 13th annual Eildon West Learning Community; Celebration of Scots Language and Culture, took place at Galashiels Academy on Friday, March 3.

Schools from throughout the Galashiels cluster were represented by pupils from Primary 1 to 7, supported by families, friends and staff.

Contestants were judged on poem recitals from authors including Matthew Fitt, JK Annand, Douglas Bell, Lynda Robb and, of course, Robert Burns.

The standard of recital was high across the age groups and left the judges with something of a headache when it came to deciding the winners and their order.

Judging for the recitations were Bruce Robertson (president), David Sanderson and Grant Lees (past presidents) of the Galashiels Burns Club.

For recitals, the winners were:

P1-3, Gold, Venuri Atapattu (St. Margaret’s), Silver, Lorena Hurdu (St. Peter’s), Bronze, Taylor Chapman (Burgh).

P4-5, Gold, Marcus Mackay (St. Peter’s), Silver, Jana van Staden (St. Margaret’s), Bronze, Harris Millen (Burgh).

P6-7, Gold, Isla Woodburn (Clovenfords), Silver, Katie Robertson (Heriot), Bronze, Jamie Craig (Burgh).

The efforts of Skye Simpson (St Peter’s) and Kacper Plociennik (St Margaret’s) were recognised as highly commended by the judges.

At the end of proceedings, St Margaret’s and St. Peter’s could not be separated on points, and so for the second time in the event’s history, the Eildon West Learning Community; Celebration of Scots Language Trophy was shared.

Congratulations go to all who took part in a fantastic morning’s entertainment.

