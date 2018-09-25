Careless driving charge after crash

A woman has been charged with careless driving after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Earlston.

The incident happened in Melrose Road at 6.50pm on Saturday, September 15.

A 66-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a car.

The woman had been accessing her boot when she was hit by another car.

She became trapped between the two vehicles and had to be freed by firefighters using specialist cutting equipment,

She was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious leg injuries.

Police have this week charged a 48-year-old woman with careless driving following the collision. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.