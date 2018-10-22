Cancer charity cashes in at coffee morning thanks to Ednam villagers’ generosity

A Macmillan coffee morning was held in Ednam village hall. Pictured are organisers Gail Clarkson, right, and Doris Bathgate.
Memories of her late mother encouraged Gail Clarkson, together with fellow Ednam resident Doris Bathgate, to host a Macmillan coffee morning in the village hall, raising £642.38 for people living with cancer.

More than 60 local people turned up to enjoy an array of home-made cakes produced by Doris. As well as coffee and cake, there were games, cakes to buy and a raffle made up with over 30 prizes donated by shops and businesses in the Kelso area.

Ednam provost Billy Paterson drew the winning raffle tickets.

Gail said: “My mother passed away six years ago with cancer and the Macmillan nurses played a vital role in the support for my mum and her family. I always like to do my bit to support such a wonderful cause in memory of my late mum.

“Myself and my husband moved to Kelso 12 months ago from Lancashire to set up a holiday let business in Ednam. We have been overwhelmed by the community spirit here in the Scottish Borders – everyone is so friendly and supportive.”

