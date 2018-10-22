Cancer charity cashes in at coffee morning thanks to Ednam villagers’ generosity

Memories of her late mother encouraged Gail Clarkson, together with fellow Ednam resident Doris Bathgate, to host a Macmillan coffee morning in the village hall, raising £642.38 for people living with cancer.

More than 60 local people turned up to enjoy an array of home-made cakes produced by Doris. As well as coffee and cake, there were games, cakes to buy and a raffle made up with over 30 prizes donated by shops and businesses in the Kelso area.

Ednam provost Billy Paterson drew the winning raffle tickets.

Gail said: “My mother passed away six years ago with cancer and the Macmillan nurses played a vital role in the support for my mum and her family. I always like to do my bit to support such a wonderful cause in memory of my late mum.

“Myself and my husband moved to Kelso 12 months ago from Lancashire to set up a holiday let business in Ednam. We have been overwhelmed by the community spirit here in the Scottish Borders – everyone is so friendly and supportive.”

z Pictured are Doris, left, and Gail.