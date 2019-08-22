Can you solve the riddle of the mystery photo found at Galashiels cinema?

The owners of a family-run cinema in Galashiels have called on Southern readers to help solve a picture mystery.

After a movie screening at the Pavilion Cinema in Market Street on Wednesday, May 22, a member of staff found a vintage black and white photograph, dating back around 80 years.

The picture captures a smiling young lady with dark, shoulder length hair and, despite its age, it is in excellent condition.

Appeals and several posts on social media sites have not led to anyone coming forward to claim it.

Now the Poole family, which has run the near-100-year-old movie house for quarter of a century, hope our readers can help reunite the image with its rightful owner.

Cinema director Neil Poole said he was sure the photograph would be of sentimental value to whoever had lost it.

He said: “From the look of the photograph it dates from the 1930s or 1940s, maybe earlier.

“It was on the 22nd of May that it was found by our staff member Rebecca, and she asked customers at the time if they’d lost it, but no-one had.

“She had found it in front of the sweet counter and it must have fallen out of somebody’s purse or wallet when they were paying for their sweeties.

“Despite its age the photograph was in very good condition and it must have been looked after very well for something like the last 80 years.

“It has to be of great sentimental value to the person who dropped it and we’d really like to reunite it with its owner.”

If you are the rightful owner of the photograph, or know someone who is, call 01896 752767 or email info@pavilioncinema.co.uk