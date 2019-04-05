Calm McColm can’t wait for the summer

The flag of the Selkirk Incorporation of Hammermen is in safe hands once again this year.

At the organisation’s annual meeting on Friday, Selkirk rugby star Aaron McColm was installed as its standard bearer for 2019.

Hammermen standard bearer for 2019, Aaron McColm,.

The 21-year-0ld, who can play fly-half or scrum-half for the Philiphaugh men’s first XV, works for Brown and Muir roofers, based in the royal burgh.

Speaking to the Wee Paper yesterday, Aaron said: “I can’t wait for this summer now. I’m tremendously excited.

“I was also quite surprised to be given the task. I’m the first member of my family to stand up on the stage and cast a flag on common riding day.

“Although my family, particularly my mum Karen, is dead keen on Selkirk’s big day, she’ll be looking forward to this one even more.”

Karen will be joined in cheering on Aaron by his dad Scott, brother Callum and sisters Sarah and Eilidh.

Aaron added: “I honestly have no idea how to cast a flag, but I’m sure I’ll learn.”

Hammermen deacon Alan Tough – now in his third term of four – said: “The AGM went very well on Tuesday, but, of course, the highlight was the unveiling of the standard bearer.

“Aaron is a grand young lad.

“He’s well liked in the town and he is well known thanks to his performances on the rugby pitch.

“I think that’s what makes him such a good choice for the role, because he is so calm and collected, whether he is on the pitch or off it.”

Alan said he was enjoying his term as deacon.

He added: “I’ve got another year to go after this one.

“It really is a great honour to help keep intact the incorporation’s traditions.”