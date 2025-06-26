Call to all art-loving youngsters in the Borders

James Fox is looking forward to filling the empty space above the fireplace at Foundation’s Common Room.

​A new annual art prize worth £500 has been announced by Borders-based charity, The Hugo Burge Foundation.

​Young artists between the ages of 16 and 21, currently resident in the Borders, are being invited to create an art work which will be given pride of place above the fireplace of the Foundation's Common Room, which sits at the heart of the organisation’s creative hub on the Marchmont Estate, near Duns.

The deadline to apply for the prize is Sunday, July 6 and applicants will be supplied with materials should they need it to enter the competition.

Lucy Brown, the Foundation's Chief Executive Officer said: “Everyone involved with The Hugo Burge Foundation is passionate about fostering creativity and confidence, particularly in young people.

“It was our late founder, Hugo Burge's deeply held conviction that art had the power to transform lives and he was committed to helping young artists.

“Our Common Room sits at the social heart of the Foundation. It’s where we welcome visitors, host community groups, have our artists' lunches, and gather for social chats.

“We want this space to reflect the community around us, so we’re excited to launch a new art prize for local young people who are aged 16-21 and who are based in the Scottish Borders.

“In the last year, we have run a series of popular Friday Art Club sessions here at the Foundation campus. Aimed at 14 to 18-year-olds who live locally, they work with an experienced art educator/facilitator, with free transport to and from a local high school provided.

“We know from seeing what the young people have been producing that there is a lot of talent here in the Borders.”

Applicants are being asked to send an original work of art, with one work being selected to display above the fireplace for the next year.

A £500 cash prize will also be awarded for the winning entry.

Author and broadcaster Dr James Fox, Creative Director of the Hugo Burge Foundation, added: “It'll be quite a moment when we see the new work hanging above the fireplace in this special setting. It's a beautiful space filled with artworks by the many artists who have spent time here on transformative residencies.

“Hugo Burge was a tireless evangelist for the arts – a man whose enthusiasm and generosity touched the lives of innumerable people and transformed the cultural landscape of the Borders.

“His philanthropic endeavours are now continued by the Hugo Burge Foundation, a charity which supports the arts, crafts and creative industries all over the United Kingdom.”

Applications can be submitted on A4 paper or similar size/material. The art should be two dimensional form in order to hang on the wall of the Common Room.

After the successful applicant is chosen, the charity will provide larger paper and materials so that the artist can supersize the image to A2 size.