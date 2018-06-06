BVAC’s classic car show is a record-breaker

Car enthusiasts and families alike flocked to Thirlestane Castle at Lauder for the Borders Vintage Automobile Club’s 46th motoring festival.

A record-breaking 1,400 classic vehicles were on display at the event on Sunday, with Northamptonshire’s Flyin’ Ryan motorcycle stunt show, led by Ryan Griffiths, and craft stalls also pleasing the crowds.

Best in show winner Graham Runcieman from Glasgow (right) with his 1932 MG J2, pictured receiving the Brewin Cup from Johnny Fleming from Brewin Dolphin.

A spot of rain failed to dampen the spirits of more than 3,000 locals and visitors there to enjoy a festival of fun, with anniversary displays of Land Rover, 2CV and Lotus being among the highlights.

Festival organising committee member Ian Lindley said: “We are very happy with the way the event went. There was a strong turnout despite the change in the weather, and we had a lovely display of vehicles.

“We had great support from the public. There were plenty there from the Borders, as well as people who come to the area specially for the event. There was a couple who came from Malta who coincide their holiday each year with the show, and a guy who drove his family up from Kent in a Ford Anglia.

“There were youngsters there with their vehicles too, which was nice to see because they are the enthusiasts of the future.”

Saturday saw 55 of Sunday’s exhibits enjoy a scenic run through the Borders, with vehicles ranging from the 1920s through to a modern-day Audi TT.

“It’s particularly good for those from outside the area, because we take them on roads they wouldn’t go on if they took themselves,” Ian said.