Two Kelso venues up for Best Bar None national awards

Two businesses in Kelso have been shortlisted for national gongs in the Best Bar None 2018 awards.

Both the Queens Head Hotel and The Waggon Inn will compete against over 50 other venues from across Scotland in the awards which take place next month.

Queens Head Hotel in Kelso, up for a Best Bar None 2018 award. Pic: Google Maps 2017

There are ten categories within the award scheme: Pub, Independent Pub, Bar, Independent Bar, Hotel Bar, Night Club, SEV (Specialist Entertainment Venue), Heart of the Community, Newcomer and Innovation in Social Responsibility.

The Queens Head will compete against four others - Blythswood Hotel, Glasgow; Chieftain Hotel, Inverness; Dunblane Hydro, Stirling and Townhead Hotel, Annan-Dumfries - in the Hotel category.

Meanwhile, The Waggon Inn will compete against six others - Black Rose Tavern, Edinburgh; Pinkertons, Fife; The Mailcoach, Glasgow; Brass & Granite, Kilmarnock; Black Bull, West Lothian and The Gellions, Inverness - in the Independent Pub category.

Recognising each venue’s contribution to encourage customer and staff safety while supporting a great night out, the prestigious National Awards acknowledge the best work and innovative practices on offer among the 430 Best Bar None accredited venues in Scotland.

Arlene Campbell, national lead for Best Bar None Scotland, said: “The National Best Bar None Awards continue to grow year on year and it’s great to see fifty-three venues from sixteen areas of Scotland being represented to showcase the commitment and support these venues offer their customers and local communities.

“Since the scheme was introduced in Scotland in 2005, Best Bar None accredited venues are continuously “Raising the Bar” and as always, judging is difficult given the range of our finalists.

“I’d like to extend my congratulations to our finalists and wish them all the best on the night and thank our Sponsors – without whom the event would not be such a success.