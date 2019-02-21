Selkirk’s KIA garage celebrates rising staff and sales numbers

A Selkirk car dealership is celebrating a sales increase of 138%, just one year after opening its doors.

Edinburgh-based Leven Car Company, which took over the former Belmont garage in Dunsdale Haugh in March last year, has also created five jobs since then, taking its workforce up to 27 members.

Jim Scott, dealer principle at Leven Kia Selkirk said: “Since we took over the dealership last year, we have seen success and growth beyond expectation.

“It is through the hard work and dedication of our staff here that we’ve been able to achieve such incredible results.

“We’ve got some clear growth plans and targets for the year ahead, but we’re sure that with our growing family we’ll be able to make 2019 another record year for us.”

The five new posts created in the last 12 months include sales executives and technicians. The firm has also employed one school leaver through the KIA apprenticeship scheme.

The 138% increase is in KIA approved used cars, but the firm has also increased new KIA car sales as well.

Leven KIA Selkirk also sponsors Selkirk RFC and Hawick RFC and at Selkirk Golf Club.

The firm celebrated its Borders anniversary last weekend with a special test drive event for the newly-released Kia ProCeed, giving Souters the opportunity to enjoy a 30-minute test drive.

The firm is also planning a family fun day this summer for which more information will be announced shortly.