Jedburgh’s festive market hailed a huge boost for traders

Jedburgh’s shopping scene was the busiest it’s been in years as it returned to its roots with its first dedicated Christmas market on Sunday.

Almost 30 stalls lined the High Street and shopkeepers bypassed their usual day of rest to open their doors during the three-hour event.

Scout Leader Allison Roebuck with Beaver leaders Katrina Currie and Lesley Porterfield.

The street was closed to traffic and despite the dreich weather townsfolk and visitors alike lapped up the hand-crafted goods, foodstuffs and festive gifts on offer from local traders as well as some from Kelso, Selkirk and Eyemouth.

Organised by traders and the town’s community council, the event has been hailed such a success there are plans to continue the initiative as a seasonal market, returning next spring.

“I haven’t seen Jedburgh so busy since the festival,” community councillor Georgiana Craster said. “I was amazed. “Some shops were so busy you couldn’t get in the door. The High Street was packed as we thought at one point there must have been 500 people on the street.

“We wanted to keep it local so hired stalls from Kelso market and the feedback from traders so far has been extremely positive.”

“Some stall holders sold out within two hours as they weren’t expecting to be so busy, and that, is positive as far as I’m concerned.”

The market also featured entertainment from the town’s pipe and brass bands.