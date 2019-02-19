Jedburgh RBS crest finds a new home in Kelso

An historic sign which took pride of place outside a former Royal Bank of Scotland branch in the Borders has been found a new home.

Jedburgh’s RBS branch in the High Street was one of five closed in the region last year amid claims of falling footfall and increased use of online banking.

The banking giant subsequently submitted an application to Scottish Border Council’s planning department to remove signage and cashpoint machines from the branch.

Amongst the items removed was a banking coat of arms dating back to the 19th century, which had taken pride of place outside of the Jedburgh branch for several decades.

And rather than put it away in storage, banking bosses were eager for the item of historic importance to see the light of day.

Now planning approval has been granted for the cast iron sign, measuring 63cm across and 53cm high, and saying the word ‘firm’, to be relocated onto the RBS branch at the Square in Kelso, where it will be fixed to the right of the front door.

In his report, Euan Calvert, the council’s assistant planning officer, says: “The arms were granted by Lord Lyon and incorporated various symbols representing the bank’s past and present, including representations of Scottish identity, royal connections and the importance of of foreign and domestic trade.

“The crest would be applied to the ashlar sandstone facade, at the right of the marble door dressings. The three storey building dates from 1934 and this date is engraved in the marble above the door. The materials and design will make a contribution to the Conservation Area.”

Jedburgh RBS was closed in June of last year, and its sister branches in Hawick, Duns and Eyemouth were also axed that same month, preceded by Selkirk’s RBS last May, with Melrose closing this month.

Kelso is one of only three RBS branches left in the Borders, the other survivors being in Galashiels and Peebles.