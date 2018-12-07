Jedburgh RBS building set for new lease of life

The former Royal Bank of Scotland building in Jedburgh is set for a new lease of life as a property shop, having been bought by law firm and estate agent Cullen Kilshaw.

The firm, based within the Bank Building, just behind the former bank at 38 High Street, since its merger with Charles and RB Anderson two years ago, intends to convert the building into a property and legal office.

Renovations work will begin before Christmas, and the new office will open by the end of February.

Senior partner David Kilshaw said: “This will allow us to provide a more modern property showroom like we have in our other locations across the Borders.

“When we merged with Charles and RB Anderson two years ago, we gave a commitment that we were there for the long term and we see this as the next step in our long term commitment to serving the population of Jedburgh and district.

“Stripping out is starting before Christmas, and we hope to be open for the spring market.

“It gives us more space and, crucially, a ground-floor presence for a bright and modern office in our user-friendly house style which we have in place across most of our other offices.

“The existing office is a bit dated so the RBS building was a great opportunity for us and our expansion.”

The Jedburgh bank was one of 62 branches that RBS announced it was closing last December, though two were subsequently given a reprieve.

It closed its doors in June and was sold by SVA Property Auctions in Glasgow in September.

Cullen Kilshaw has been a fixture in the Borders since opening its first office in Melrose in 1982. It now has a total of nine offices across Galashiels, Hawick, Kelso, Melrose, Peebles, Jedburgh and Selkirk.