Housing association lands silver Investors in People award

Selkirk-based Scottish Borders Housing Association has been awarded Investors in People silver accreditation.

The award recognises organisations that have a commitment to people development, with regular briefings, clear objectives and defined paths of development.

The association’s Julia Mulloy said: “We are delighted to have achieved Investors in People silver accreditation, building on our original accreditation in 2015.

“We particularly welcome the positive feedback on our investment in learning and development, appraisal and communication and the positive impact of our Borders Without Barriers programme, which is transforming our services to customers.

“At the heart of this is the community model, neighbourhood teams, with devolved budgets and the flexibility to respond to local needs and circumstances.

“We would like to thank all team members, whose hard work and dedication have been absolutely central to this great achievement.”

The review was carried out by Tom Hutchison, an independent assessor from Investors in People, who interviewed several employees to gauge their opinions on the social landlord as a place to work, from opportunities for development to pay and benefits.

The assessor commented on its positive focus on learning and development and objective-setting and noted that all the people interviewed had a clear idea of how their own work and team objectives contributed to the overall success of the organisation.

The report also highlighted positive developments in staff communications, as well as greater focus on motivating teams to produce the best results.

Peter Russian, chief executive of Remarkable, the organisation licensed to deliver the awards in Scotland, said, “This is a fantastic achievement for Scottish Borders Housing Association.

“We’re delighted to see their ongoing dedication recognised with this silver award.”