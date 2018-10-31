Finance firm’s new training initiative creates three jobs for youngsters

Three young Borderers are on their way to becoming Douglas Home and Company’s next bookkeepers, thanks to a new traineeship iniative.

The chartered accountancy firm, with offices in Kelso, Melrose, Selkirk and Hawick, has recruited three new trainees to join their Kelso office.

Robbie Anderson, 17, and Jody Cree, 16, join the firm after it visited Jedburgh Grammar School in a bid to attract students into the financial industry.

They join Rebecca Johnston, 20, who moves to the company after working as an administrator, on the new training initiative.

The new recruits will work in a variety of disciplines over the next year, from tax returns to bookkeeping, to give them a flavour of the work as well as invaluable experience.

The firm’s managing director, Alan Drummond, said: “This is a great way for us to introduce new people to the company and give them the opportunity to learn about a career in the financial services industry.

“Our people are out greatest asset and providing opportunities to those at entry-level is a fantastic way to nurture new talent.”

Robbie and Jody heard about the opportunity to work with Douglas Home & Company through social media, and a careers fair at their school.

Robbie said: “I went along to our school careers fair and spoke to the team here and they told me they were considering recruiting school leavers. I kept an eye out for any opportunities after that and then saw the advert on Facebook. I’ve always been interested in working with numbers and I’d heard good things about the company so I knew this was the opportunity I was looking for. I live on a farm too which means I have a good understanding of a lot of our rural clients which is an added bonus.”

Jody added: “There’s a history of accountants in my family and my best subject at school was Accountancy and Finance so it’s no surprise that this traineeship felt like a great fit for me. I knew Douglas Home & Company has a great reputation as well which made the decision to apply easy. I’ve really enjoyed the work so far and everyone has been so welcoming.”

Rebecca wasn’t looking for a new job, but thought the opportunity was too good to miss. She said: “The opportunity to train in several areas and to do it with a professional company like this really appealed to me. I don’t know which area I’m going to enjoy most yet, but that’s why it’s so good being able to try so many different things. It keeps things interesting.”