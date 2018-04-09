Are you sitting on a fortune? Find out at Abbotsford this week

If you’ve ever wondered if that ancient vase, pretty brooch, old painting or quirky object gathering dust is worth anything, you can find out for free this week.

That’s because antiques experts from famous Derbyshire and London firm Hansons Auctioneers are spreading their wings across the Borders to visit Abbotsford House on Wednesday, April 11, from 11am-2pm.

Charles Hanson's valuation expert Roo Irvine will be at Abbotsford on Wednesday.

There will be another chance to value your items next month, on Wednesday, May 11.

Anyone is welcome to go along and meet Hansons’ consultant valuer Roo Irvine, who will be on hand to advise and, hopefully, unearth objects that could make a pretty penny.

Roo said: “You never know, you may be sitting on a windfall. I’m really looking forward to meeting people and uncovering some treasures.

“I will be valuing antiques, jewellery, watches, gold, silver, ceramics, paintings and all types of collectables.”

A glass designed in 1900 by Austrian artist Koloman Moser, bought for 99p at a charity shop, fetched �170 at auction.

The valuations are free, but voluntary donations will be invited for the Abbotsford Trust.

Though some people will simply be seeking advice, anyone who wishes to sell at auction can consign items on the day to a forthcoming Hansons sale in Derbyshire – a firm renowned for its results.

It’s led by TV celebrity Charles Hanson, a familiar face on Flog It!, Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip.

He said: “We have had some amazing finds at free valuation days like this and produced life-changing results for vendors.

“For example, one seller said she could retire after three Chinese bowls she sold with us fetched £62,000 at auction. They had been sitting in a cabinet for years after her father paid no more than £1 each for them at junk shops in the 1950s and 60s.

“On another occasion we took in a pair of Amphora vases entwined with dragons that were smashed and broken. Because of the damage, the estimate was £20-£30 and the owner joked that they’d nearly chucked them in the river.

“They were snapped up by an American buyer for £1,500, and bear in mind they would have had to pay buyer, restoration and transportation fees on top of that.

“Then there was a glass designed in 1900 by Austrian artist Koloman Moser, bought for 99p at a charity shop, which fetched £170 at auction.

“And in March, an incomplete suffragette game, minus its playing board, called Pank-a-Squith, sold for £620 from an estimate of £80-£120 at Hansons. It had been in the loft for years.

“The fact is a lot of people have items gathering dust at home that are valuable and they have no idea. Do bring us your treasures for valuation, even if you think they may be worthless.

“I often film in Scotland. It’s a place I know and love, hence my decision to bring Hansons’ friendly valuation team to Abbotsford.”

To find out more, email dyoung@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk or call Donald Young on 07473 165842.