​Bursary scheme launched by Hawick’s Bill McLaren Foundation to help prospective rugby stars of future

From left, Alan, Linda and Rory Lawson at the launch of the Bill McLaren Foundation’s new bursary scheme at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium (Photo: SRU)

​A £30,000-a-year bursary scheme has been launched by Hawick’s Bill McLaren Foundation to help foster up-and-coming rugby talent.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The foundation, set up as a tribute to late sports broadcaster McLaren in 2010, intends that funding programme to benefit up to eight players annually, half male and half female, by helping free up time for them to devote to developing their rugby skills.

Male players already identified as prospects for the future by the Scottish Rugby Union’s national talent pathway and their female opposite numbers attending the union’s regional training centres will be among those eligible for support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Scottish national rugby team captain Rory Lawson, McLaren’s grandson, has welcomed the launch of the new scheme, saying: “As both a grandson of Bill McLaren and someone fortunate enough to represent Scotland on the rugby field, this partnership between the SRU and the Bill McLaren Foundation is incredibly meaningful.

“Papa dedicated his life not just to rugby as a broadcaster but also to the people in it.

“He was a teacher at heart and he believed greatly in nurturing talent with encouragement and purpose.

“For the SRU to embrace this vision and help create a pathway for the next generation of Scottish rugby players, especially those who may need a little extra support, makes our family immensely proud and we’re honoured that his name continues to inspire and open doors for others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McLaren’s daughter Linda Lawson added: “It’s very exciting to see a bursary established in dad’s name in partnership with Scottish Rugby.

“He believed passionately in encouraging young people and instilling the values of respect, discipline and sportsmanship that define the game at its best.

“This bursary is a beautiful way to carry forward his legacy, not only his love for rugby but also his belief in its power to shape lives.”

The bursary scheme is scheduled to be up and running ahead of next season, with applications to be submitted by the end of July.