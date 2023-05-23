Brownies commemorate King Charles III coronation with a tree planting
While groups and organisations across the region celebrated the recent coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla by hosting tea parties, one group of youngsters wanted to do something that will be there for years to come.
By Gillian CochraneContributor
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:11 BST
The Chirnside Brownies unit celebrated the occasion by planting a cherry blossom tree, something the environmentally-conscious king will no doubt consider a worthwhile endeavour.
An organiser said: “We were kindly donated a cherry blossom tree from Cheviot Trees in Foulden for the occasion. The Brownies wanted to commemorate the crowning of the King and invited family and friends from the community. Everyone enjoyed their evening.”