Morebottle incident.

The unit’s first full team call out of the New Year came on Saturday when an unlucky hiker slipped and fell near Morebattle.

A spokesperson for the unit said: “The lady had injured her ankle badly and was unable to walk. Once she was quickly located and first aid administered, the team assisted her off the hill, to the waiting ambulance.

“A great outcome and all resolved before darkness!