Borders Search and Rescue Unit in action on New Year's Day
An injured walker had reason to thank the Border Search and Rescue Unit on New Year’s Day.
The unit’s first full team call out of the New Year came on Saturday when an unlucky hiker slipped and fell near Morebattle.
A spokesperson for the unit said: “The lady had injured her ankle badly and was unable to walk. Once she was quickly located and first aid administered, the team assisted her off the hill, to the waiting ambulance.
“A great outcome and all resolved before darkness!
“A wee reminder as we head in to the New Year: When you find yourself in need of assistance in the outdoors, injured or lost, please call ask for Police, then ask for Mountain Rescue. We'll be there as soon as we can.”