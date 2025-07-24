Borders man who stabbed partner 27 times is jailed for life

Corey Dryden was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.

​A brutal killer who stabbed the girlfriend he “loved” to death has been jailed for life.

​Corey Dryden, 32, murdered his partner Megan Hughes on February 7, 2025, at their home in Windram Road, Chirnside.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Dryden stabbed the mum of two 27 times during the brutal assault.

Prosecutor Tracey Brown told judge Lord Harrower of how Dryden was high on drink and drugs at the time of the attack.

Dryden pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Hughes earlier this year, and Lord Harrower deferred sentence to get a background report on the accused’s character.

Last Thursday (July 24), the case was called in court again, with Dryden observing proceedings via video link.

Lord Harrower heard how Dryden was “deeply remorseful” for his actions.

But Lord Harrower told Dryden he’d have to serve a minimum of 18 years in custody for the “sustained” and “savage” attack which was carried out using a knife and a claw hammer.

Passing sentence, Lord Harrower made reference to statements provided to him by Megan’s family.

He said: “I am grateful to Megan’s former partner, her sister and her mother for providing me with detailed and moving accounts of what sort of woman Megan was, why she was special to them, and of the terrible devastation you have caused her whole family.

“As Megan’s family has explained, such was the nature of the injuries you inflicted, they were deprived of the opportunity to look upon her face one last time. No sentence of this court can alleviate their anguish.”

At proceedings earlier this year, Ms Brown told the court that the pair had got together in February 2024 - they had known each other since childhood.

Ms Hughes, who was also 31, had two children from a previous relationship and they started living with each other in July 2024.

The court heard how Dryden was fined £300 in December 2024 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on a charge of threatening and abusive behaviour. On that occasion, Dryden admitted to an incident in a pub close to their home in which he shouted and swore at Ms Hughes.

Ms Brown said that at approximately 2.15am on February 9, 2025, a neighbour of the couple was awoken by loud banging coming from their home.

The court heard that just after 4.30am, Dryden phoned 999. The offender spoke to a police officer during the call and said that his partner had stabbed herself after she had attacked him with a hammer.

Police turned up at their home and found Ms Hughes lying on the floor of an upstairs bedroom. She had a large kitchen knife in her right hand which was raised above her head.

The court heard how officers started doing CPR but paramedics later pronounced her dead.

Dryden was later taken to St Leonard’s police station in Edinburgh and was interviewed by police. During the interview, he admitted striking her with a hammer and stabbing her with a kitchen knife. Crying, he stated: “I did really love her you know”.

The court heard that pathologists carried out a post mortem on Ms Hughes’s body.

Ms Brown said the cause of the victim’s death was recorded as being stab wounds to the chest and neck.

At last Thursday’s hearing, Defence advocate Lili Prais KC told the court that her client was “deeply remorseful” for his actions. She said that his family had described him as a “good and dutiful son”.

Ms Prais also read a statement composed by her client to illustrate his remorse.

He had written: “No sentence I get will justify or bring closure to her

family for the despicable, monstrous crime I have committed. I have turned everyone’s life upside down. I will never be able to forgive myself.”

Lord Harrower warned Dryden that he might not be released at the end of his 18-year term.

He added: “When, and indeed whether, you will eventually be released will be a matter for the parole board.

“I accept that you have expressed remorse, albeit within the context of what the pre-sentencing report describes as an internal conflict in which you appear to be grappling with contradictory feelings of blame and accountability.”