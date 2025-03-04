Borders derby win No 3 of season for Hawick Linden v Duns

Graham Colville in action for Hawick Linden at home to Lismore in 2015 (Photo: Stuart Cobley)

​Hawick Linden are on course for a second-placed finish in rugby’s Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3 after winning their final Borders derby of the current season 37-0 at home to Duns on Saturday.

​That made it three derby wins out of four for second-placed Linden against the two lots of Borderers left in the division following Gala YM’s withdrawal in December, the Dingers and table-toppers Earlston.

It was also their ninth victory in 11 fixtures so far, taking them to 45 points, but it also saw any lingering title hopes ended due to Earlston’s 52-26 win hosting Edinburgh Northern at the same time taking them seven points clear at the top of the table, on 52 from 11, and confirming them as champions.

Linden and Earlston have now only got one league game apiece to go but Duns, currently in fourth place on 25 points from ten fixtures, have got two left to play.

Saturday, March 22, will see Duns hosting third-placed Edinburgh Northern, on 40 points from 11 fixtures at the moment, and Earlston away to Edinburgh University Medics, both 3pm kick-offs, and Linden are away to the second-from.bottom capital medical students the Saturday after, also at 3pm.

Outside-centre Matthew Mallin scored two tries for Linden against Duns and also kicked two conversions and a penalty and No 8 and captain Graham Colville, left-winger Michael Brownrigg, loosehead prop Aiden Fairbairn and replacement Thomas Anderson also touched down at Volunteer Park.

That was Colville’s last competitive home game after making 179 appearances for Linden since 2007, scoring 119 tries.

A division up, Hawick Harlequins lost 31-7 hosting table-toppers Dunbar, with Gary Rodgerson scoring their only try, converted by Adam Hall.