Borders charity edges towards new kennel

Borders Pet Rescue’s family fun day and dog show took place at the charity’s Bramble’s Field in Earlston.

The weather was kind for visitors and as well as the usual games and stalls, there was a bouncy castle, cake and candy, food by Moo Bah, a raffle, demonstrations by the Kelso Agility Group, tombola, archery by Southern Upland Roving

Archers an the fun dog show.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “There were so many lovely dogs took place in our dog show, which had categories like best puppy, young handler, best rescue and many more.

“After some tough decisions, Leo the lab was chosen as our Best In Show. Leo will be the first dog to get his name on our new Bramble’s Shield.

“Leo wasn’t the only winner on the day, however, as we had some wonderful raffle prizes for the humans from Donaldsons Butchers, Abbotsford House, Alex Dalgetty and Sons, Dryburgh Abbey Hotel, Keith Robertson Cars, Massage by Fiona, Stobo Castle, Ryze, Beau Boutique Beauty and Fort Douglas, to name a few.

“This all helped us raise an amazing £1,800 which will help towards our “£30,000 Kennel Appeal”

“Many thanks to everyone who came along to support us and take part on the day, we would be lost without all your support and we hope to see you all again next year when we plan to have an even bigger and better day out in store for you all.”

Organisers thanked all who volunteered to help run the event, and to everyone who donated prizes.