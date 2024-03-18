Borders businesses win at Countryside Alliance "Rural Oscars' awards

The Countryside Alliance Scotland held its annual ‘Rural Oscars’ awards ceremony, where several Scottish rural businesses were crowned champions.
By Tara GreyContributor
Published 18th Mar 2024, 14:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Countryside Alliance Awards – now in their 17th year – recognise rural businesses across five categories, including ‘best local food’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best pub’, ‘best rural enterprise’, and ‘best village shop/ post office’. These businesses go the extra mile within their communities, supporting the local economy and championing local goods and services.

Thousands of nominations from around the country were whittled down via a public vote, with the final few being honoured at the Scottish finalists’ awards ceremony at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The awards were presented by Jake Swindells, director of the Countryside Alliance Scotland, and the event was attended by a number of MSPs.

Most Popular
Winners from the Scottish BordersWinners from the Scottish Borders
Winners from the Scottish Borders

The winner of each category will go on to represent Scotland in the national champions reception at the House of Lords in June, competing against other finalists from Wales, Northern Ireland, and England.

Jake Swindells said: "Running a business in a rural community isn’t easy, particularly in recent times. The evening was all about celebrating the valued role these rural enterprises have in their communities.

"The Countryside Alliance is proud to be honouring a group of people so clearly passionate about the goods and services they provide throughout our incredible countryside.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winners of the 2024 Scottish Countryside Alliance Awards:

Highly commended Butcher - Martin Baird Butchers, Scottish BordersHighly commended Butcher - Martin Baird Butchers, Scottish Borders
Highly commended Butcher - Martin Baird Butchers, Scottish Borders

Local Food: Black Bull Hotel, Lauder, Scottish Borders

Butcher: Fostons Fine Meats, Scottish Borders

Pub: Gordon Arms Bar & Kitchen, Berwickshire

Rural Enterprise: Scott Country International, Dumfries & Galloway

Highly commended Butcher - Martin Baird Butchers, Scottish BordersHighly commended Butcher - Martin Baird Butchers, Scottish Borders
Highly commended Butcher - Martin Baird Butchers, Scottish Borders

Village Shop/Post Office: Muasdale Stores, Argyll

The following businesses received highly commended awards:

Local Food: Tufted Duck Eatery, Perth & Kinross

Butcher: Martin Baird Butchers, Scottish Borders

Pub: The Black Bull, Gartmore, Stirling

Rural Enterprise: Ardnamurchan Distillery, Argyll

Village Shop/Post Office: Carfrae Farm Shop, East Lothian

Related topics:BordersMSPs