Borders businesses win at Countryside Alliance "Rural Oscars' awards
The Countryside Alliance Awards – now in their 17th year – recognise rural businesses across five categories, including ‘best local food’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best pub’, ‘best rural enterprise’, and ‘best village shop/ post office’. These businesses go the extra mile within their communities, supporting the local economy and championing local goods and services.
Thousands of nominations from around the country were whittled down via a public vote, with the final few being honoured at the Scottish finalists’ awards ceremony at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.
The awards were presented by Jake Swindells, director of the Countryside Alliance Scotland, and the event was attended by a number of MSPs.
The winner of each category will go on to represent Scotland in the national champions reception at the House of Lords in June, competing against other finalists from Wales, Northern Ireland, and England.
Jake Swindells said: "Running a business in a rural community isn’t easy, particularly in recent times. The evening was all about celebrating the valued role these rural enterprises have in their communities.
"The Countryside Alliance is proud to be honouring a group of people so clearly passionate about the goods and services they provide throughout our incredible countryside.”
The winners of the 2024 Scottish Countryside Alliance Awards:
Local Food: Black Bull Hotel, Lauder, Scottish Borders
Butcher: Fostons Fine Meats, Scottish Borders
Pub: Gordon Arms Bar & Kitchen, Berwickshire
Rural Enterprise: Scott Country International, Dumfries & Galloway
Village Shop/Post Office: Muasdale Stores, Argyll
The following businesses received highly commended awards:
Local Food: Tufted Duck Eatery, Perth & Kinross
Butcher: Martin Baird Butchers, Scottish Borders
Pub: The Black Bull, Gartmore, Stirling
Rural Enterprise: Ardnamurchan Distillery, Argyll
Village Shop/Post Office: Carfrae Farm Shop, East Lothian