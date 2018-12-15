Borderers warned to stay off roads as freezing rain hits region

Borderers are being warned to avoid driving as freezing rain is rendering parts of the region’s road network treacherous.

An updated amber weather warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office today, December 15, and it will remain in force until 6am tomorrow.

The freezing rain that hit the Borders this afternoon is expected to persist throughout the day, only clearing in the early hours of tomorrow.

Scottish Borders Council chief executive Tracey Logan said: “Freezing rain is exceptionally dangerous as the rain freezes on contact with roads, pavements, vehicle windscreens and powerlines, making conditions treacherous.

“Our winter maintenance operations will be in place throughout Saturday to manage the conditions as required. However, people should take extreme care if they are out and about tomorrow.

“There is a significant risk of slips, trips and falls due to the conditions, even on treated surfaces.”

It is anticipated that air temperatures will not rise above freezing at all tomorrow.

There is also a chance of snow on higher ground throughout the day and into the evening, and winds of up to 50mph on the east coast are also likely.

Police Scotland are advising drivers that there is a high risk of disruption in all areas due to the conditions, with lengthy delays possible.

Chief inspector Andy McLean, Police Scotland’s area commander for the Borders, said: “Winter driving is a question of common sense, and all drivers should ask themselves if they really need to travel when conditions are poor.

“No one should ever place themselves at risk on the road, and it may be worth making alternative arrangements.

“If you are travelling on the roads, you should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions, making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours.

“Charge your mobile phone and plan your route, as well as alternative routes.”