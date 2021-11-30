Body of a teenager recovered from the River Tweed near Innerleithen

A teenager was pronounced dead after his body was recovered from River Tweed near Innerleithen at the weekend.

By Paul Kelly
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 8:35 am
Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, attended the incident on the outskirts of the town early on Sunday afternoon after the alarm was raised.

Despite their best efforts, the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a person in the River Tweed near Innerleithen shortly after 1.05pm on Sunday, 28 November.

“A 19-year-old man was subsequently recovered from the water.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin are aware.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

