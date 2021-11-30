Body of a teenager recovered from the River Tweed near Innerleithen
A teenager was pronounced dead after his body was recovered from River Tweed near Innerleithen at the weekend.
Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, attended the incident on the outskirts of the town early on Sunday afternoon after the alarm was raised.
Despite their best efforts, the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a person in the River Tweed near Innerleithen shortly after 1.05pm on Sunday, 28 November.
“A 19-year-old man was subsequently recovered from the water.
“He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin are aware.
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”