Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, attended the incident on the outskirts of the town early on Sunday afternoon after the alarm was raised.

Despite their best efforts, the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a person in the River Tweed near Innerleithen shortly after 1.05pm on Sunday, 28 November.

“A 19-year-old man was subsequently recovered from the water.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin are aware.