The fire from above. (Photo: Raighan McGee)

Several homes had to be evacuated following the blaze at the disused Glenmac mill at Crown Close after firefighters were called to the scene in the town's Cross Wynd at around 5.20pm.

Flames licked the side of the building and smoke was seen billowing from it.

Part of the High Street was sealed off while crews brought the fire under control.

It is not known yet if the incident is being treated as suspicious but one eyewitness said children had been seen running from the area.

Today the ramifications of the fire at the building, which closed more than three decades ago, were being considered.

There have been a number of reports in the past of youngsters entering and causing damage within the property.

And last night’s fire is thought to increase the possibility of the old mill being demolished.

Hawick provost Watson McAteer has particular concerns over the implications for the town’s Covid-19 vaccination centre.

He said: "I’ve asked the council for a structural report, particularly as it is just next to the vaccination centre. It’s just yards away and I’ve asked if there are any access problems. That’s a key question for me – whether this has impacted on the vaccination centre.

“There was a report on social media with some woman saying she saw three lads running away from the site, but it’s too early to say.

"There have been incidents there in the past. It’s one of many empty buildings I have raised concerns about regarding the risk of fireraising, and Stuart Marshall has even more in his ward.

"I’ve been in that building over the last couple of years when damage has been caused.

"I’m Presuming it’s a wilful and not an accidental issue. It would be hard to see it being accidental but we’ll have to wait and see until we find out from the experts.

"It’s boarded but it has been entered in the past.

"I’m not sure who owns it at the moment and I haven’t seen any proposals for its demolition but I suspect this incident may bring that discussion forward.”