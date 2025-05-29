​Berwick Rangers sign up four new attackers in bid to go for goal

Ben McCrystal, seen here in action for Berwick Rangers during a 3-0 loss at home to Threave Rovers in October, has agreed a new deal with the Northumbrians (Photo: Alan Bell)

​Berwick Rangers have signed four attackers in the space of a week in a bid to improve on their tally of just 32 goals last Scottish Lowland Football League season, the lowest in the table by a margin of seven.

Greg Binnie and Mikey Mbewe join from the East of Scotland Football League premier division’s Penicuik Athletic and Taylor Hendry and Liam Gregory from fellow EoSFL top-flight outfit Dunbar United, Berwick manager Kevin Haynes’ previous club.

“I’m very pleased to add Greg to the squad,” Haynes, 44, told the club’s website. “He’s a player with strong experience at this level and brings a real physical presence and workrate in the forward areas.

“Mikey is a powerful and direct player who brings real pace and creativity in the final third. He’s the kind of attacking threat that can cause problems for any defence.

Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes (Photo: Ian Runciman)

“We believe he has the potential to be a real asset to the squad and we’re looking forward to working with him and helping him continue his development.”

Binnie, 28, has also played for Preston Athletic, Bo’ness Athletic and Broxburn Athletic and Mbewe, 23, was previously at Gretna 2008 and Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers.

Welcoming his signings from Dunbar, Haynes added: “Having worked with him previously, I know what Taylor brings to the dressing room as well as on the pitch.

“I believe he’ll thrive in our environment and contribute massively. I’m looking forward to working with him again.

“Liam brings pace, creativity and a fearless attitude going forward, qualities that will add another dimension to our attacking options.

“He’s eager to take this next step in his development and show his abilities in the Lowland League.

“We’re excited to help him progress and see him contribute with goals and assists.”

Hendry, 29, has also played for Penicuik, Lothian Thistle, Edinburgh United and Tynecastle and Gregory, 25, also has Musselburgh Athletic and Musselburgh Windsor on his CV.

Rangers have retained current strikers Liam Buchanan and Arran Laidlaw and goalkeeper Thomas Kay and defender Mark McConnell have also signed contract extensions.

Fellow keeper Liam Campbell has joined from Bo’ness United and midfielder Ben McCrystal has agreed a two-year deal after being loaned out to Rangers by St Johnstone last season.

Rangers ended up third from bottom of the table last time round, on 33 points from 34 fixtures, and their goal difference, like their goals-scored tally, was the worst in the table, at minus-41, nine lower than the next worse, relegated Broomhill’s minus-32.

That 16-placed finish was their lowest to date, having only ended up outwith the top ten twice previously, in 13th place last year and 12th in 2020.

Their other final placings since being relegated from the SPFL in 2019 were tenth in 2021, eighth in 2022 and seventh in 2023.

Haynes added: “This summer we’ve focused on adding attacking options to the team.

“Towards the end of last season, the defensive side of the team improved but we lacked goals.

“Having sorted out the defensive side, now trying to improve our attacking options is where my head is at.”