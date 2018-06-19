Bench appeal in memory of Selkirk singer Scott Hutchison raises £7,000-plus

An appeal for money to pay for a park bench in memory of tragic Selkirk singer Scott Hutchison raised almost £5,000 in a single day and has since gone on to add a further £2,000-plus to that total.

Ade Cartwright, a fan of the Frightened Rabbit frontman, set up a JustGiving crowdfunding page in an effort to raise £1,500 for a memorial bench, but it has now amassed five times that much and counting.

The bench is to be sited in a park in Borders-born Hutchison’s adopted home city of Glasgow to give fellow fans of the indie rock act somewhere to go to remember him.

Hutchison took his own life at the age of 36 after going missing in May and was found in the River Forth at South Queensferry soon afterwards.

Ade said: “Scott inspired and helped so many people, not only through his lyrics but also through his genuine connection with his fans. Everyone could relate to him, and he had time for everyone.

“I wanted to set up the JustGiving page so that everyone who knew Scott or had been touched by his music had a place to go and remember him.

“I thought if we could at least raise a couple of hundred pounds towards the bench, it would make all the difference, but I had no idea just how kind people would be and how much we would raise. It is amazing.

“This project is for all those out there who have been touched by Scott’s lyrics and music, his humour and humanity and have been devastated by his passing.

“The bench will be a place to remember Scott, to put the headphones on and listen to his music and take a deep breath of fresh air, a place to sit down and have a good catch-up with friends and fellow fans, a place to celebrate Scott’s life and what he means to all of us.

“Scott was known for supporting and championing fellow musicians and advocating mental health charities, knowing how important help is for people like us, for people like him.

“Any excess money collected through this fundraiser will be donated in Scott’s name and in alignment with his family to charity.”

Ade has also set up a Facebook group to give fans a chance to vote for where they think the bench should be sited.

Ade’s JustGiving page will remain open, and any surplus money will be spent on a second bench and go to mental health charities. The amount raised currently stands at £7,155.

For details or to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/scottsbench

The bench bid has been welcomed by Hutchison’s bandmates, including his brother Grant, 34, and they tweeted: “Wow. Incredible.”