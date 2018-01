Burts Hotel in Melrose, pictured, has been awarded the local CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) branch’s 2017 Real Ale Quality Award.

CAMRA’s members provided beer quality scores last year when visiting the 400 real ale pubs in the branch area – and Burts came out top for its average score, not only in the Borders, but overall.

The award presentation was made by CAMRA branch chairman Pat Hanson to Nick Henderson, proprietor of Burts, last Saturday at the hotel.