Bach in the Borders, in memory of Colin Fox, inspirational Borders musician

Local musicians are working together, with support from the Eildon Neighbourhood Support Fund to perform this dramatic, moving work. It tells the Easter story with reflections from the different singers and from the chorus who comment on the action and share the tragedy as it unfolds. The orchestra will include special baroque oboes as well as harpsichord and organ: the double choir is joined by 6 soloists with additional solos for many orchestral players and singers from the choir as the timeless story is told, with singers taking on the different roles.It is being offered as a devotional concert by the Waverley Consort under Musical Director Robert Dick as a free event, with no ticket required. There have only been 2 performances of this work in the Borders over the last 30 years or so and it is a rare opportunity for local singers and orchestral players to present one of the greatest classical works ever written.The concert is being dedicated to the memory of inspirational, local choral conductor and singer, Colin Fox who died during the pandemic. He founded the Abbey Consort with Alison Fraser who is delighted that many so many musicians that he worked with will be able to take part in this commemorative performance in Melrose. ‘Colin's innate musicianship and skill for choral direction’ she says, ‘brought high quality performances of great choral works to Borders audiences’. His wonderful, honeyed baritone voice will be remembered by many.The Waverley Consort, founded by Claire Taylor and Robert Dick is excited to be able to perform this magnificent work in the Borders in Colin Fox’s honour.Melrose Parish Church, Friday 7th April, 2pmAll welcome, free entry