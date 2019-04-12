Baby fighting for life after dog attack in Hawick

A baby boy is believed to be fighting for his life in hospital following a reported dog attack in Hawick.

The youngster, said to be just three weeks old, is described as being in critical condition after being rushed to hospital yesterday, April 11.

The alarm was raised at around 4.30pm yesterday, and both police and ambulance crews were sent to the tot’s aid.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to an address in Hawick following a report of a baby having been attacked by a dog.

“A baby boy has been taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported a child patient to the Borders General Hospital.

“Our trauma team then airlifted the child to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow.”

The breed of dog involved in the alleged attack has not been disclosed.