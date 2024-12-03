Award-winning mentoring programme for teens chooses Isle of Wight and South Coast for its latest expansion

The Isle of Wight has been announced as the next location to benefit from an award-winning, free mentoring programme for 16- and 17-year-olds who are experiencing disadvantage.

Adults from across the Isle of Wight and South Coast are also invited to join the programme as volunteer mentors, enjoying networking and training opportunities, as well as an unforgettable experience working with a local young person.

Brian Hammersley, a current mentor, said: "We want to shine a light on the incredible potential these young people have and show them that there's a community behind them, cheering them on. Mentorship is more than just guidance - it's about giving someone the confidence to dream big and the tools to achieve those dreams."

On the programme, young people are matched one-to-one with a fully trained adult mentor and they work together across a six-session structured programme, identifying and delivering a specific community-focused goal which can include organising a local event, volunteering, or launching an awareness campaign.

Goal 17 mentors visiting local school

Recognising the distinct challenges for young people on the island, Joe Redston, Isle of Wight-based business, said "I've worked with Goal 17 since they started and have seen first hand the effect their mentoring programmes can have.

"With a third of children growing up in poverty on the Isle of Wight, the need for this kind of mentoring has never been higher. Having the support and guidance of a mentor can make a massive difference to the confidence, perspectives and trajectory of a young person - you really can change someone's life.

"This is a brilliant opportunity for the Island and Islanders, so I'd urge everyone to consider being a part of this amazing programme!"

The free programme is sponsored by the National Citizen Service (NCS) and is designed to create a multi-generational experience that empowers both young people and their mentors.

Goal 17 mentors in training

Fran Boorman, Founder of Goal 17, said: “We believe that every young person has the potential to make a difference, but sometimes they just need a little guidance and support to unlock it.

"This partnership with the NCS is about more than just mentoring, it’s about empowering young people to see themselves as changemakers in their own communities. By providing them with a framework, a mentor, and a platform to take action, we’re helping them build confidence, resilience, and a sense of purpose that will last a lifetime." Anyone who is interested in learning about volunteering a couple of hours a month as a mentor or any organisation or school who would like to access free mentoring support for the young people, they work with can find out more information and register on the project website, www.goal17.global/ncs