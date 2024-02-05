News you can trust since 1855
Art'n About in Gala: Community Arts Extravaganza

Galashiels is gearing up for a burst of creativity at the next 'Art'n About in Gala' event from Transform Arts CIC. A community arts festival will be held on Saturday 17 February. It promises to be a day of fun, free, and accessible arts activities where everyone is welcome, regardless of age, background or artistic ability. The event offers open door sessions where the community can come together, get creative and enjoy the warm and friendly atmosphere of the MacArts centre.
Published 5th Feb 2024, 08:58 GMT
Renowned artists will lead a series of sessions where imaginations can run wild: Julia Parks with animation, Claire Beattie with paint & collages, Ann-Louise with clay, and Katie Forbes with music. The event promises diverse experiences including opportunities to craft collaged birds, contribute to a giant painted landscape, engage in music sessions, explore animation, and shape clay into unique sculptures. The walls of the MacArts will showcase some of the amazing artwork created by members of the community and local artists at previous ‘Art n’ About in Gala’ events.

Supported by Energise Galashiels Trust, Scottish Borders Council, and South of Scotland Enterprise, 'Art'n About in Gala' continues to bring free, high quality arts experiences to residents and visitors to Galashiels. This latest event is hosted by MacArts where refreshments will be served all day. It promises to be the highlight of the half-term break, with fun and creativity guaranteed.

Looking further ahead, an Art Showcase is on the horizon taking place on Saturday 2 March, from 10 am to 2 pm at Bank Street Gardens on Heartland Market Day (weather permitting).

For in-depth creative experiences, free adult workshops are available. Join Emma Whigham on Saturday, 24 February, for a lino printing workshop or try painting and mixed media on canvas with Emily Moir on Wednesday 21 February. Both workshops run from 11 am to 2 pm at Untangled Yarns. Those wishing to attend are asked to book in advance via the Transform Arts CIC website.

Transform Arts CICWebsite: www.transformartscic.co.uk Galashiels Heartland: galashielsheartland.org.uk/eventsFor enquiries please contact Lara: [email protected]

