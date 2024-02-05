Art'n About in Gala: Community Arts Extravaganza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Renowned artists will lead a series of sessions where imaginations can run wild: Julia Parks with animation, Claire Beattie with paint & collages, Ann-Louise with clay, and Katie Forbes with music. The event promises diverse experiences including opportunities to craft collaged birds, contribute to a giant painted landscape, engage in music sessions, explore animation, and shape clay into unique sculptures. The walls of the MacArts will showcase some of the amazing artwork created by members of the community and local artists at previous ‘Art n’ About in Gala’ events.

Supported by Energise Galashiels Trust, Scottish Borders Council, and South of Scotland Enterprise, 'Art'n About in Gala' continues to bring free, high quality arts experiences to residents and visitors to Galashiels. This latest event is hosted by MacArts where refreshments will be served all day. It promises to be the highlight of the half-term break, with fun and creativity guaranteed.

Looking further ahead, an Art Showcase is on the horizon taking place on Saturday 2 March, from 10 am to 2 pm at Bank Street Gardens on Heartland Market Day (weather permitting).

For in-depth creative experiences, free adult workshops are available. Join Emma Whigham on Saturday, 24 February, for a lino printing workshop or try painting and mixed media on canvas with Emily Moir on Wednesday 21 February. Both workshops run from 11 am to 2 pm at Untangled Yarns. Those wishing to attend are asked to book in advance via the Transform Arts CIC website.