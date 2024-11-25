Arnold Clark Premiership rugby season set to resume after three-week break

Kelso celebrating after beating Watsonians 36-31 at home at Poynder Park at the end of August (Pic: Steve Cox)

​This coming Saturday is scheduled to see the current Arnold Clark Premiership rugby season resume after a three-week break, with this weekend’s fixtures including ones away to top-four Edinburgh opposition for Melrose and Kelso.

Melrose are away to second-placed Heriot’s at Goldenacre playing fields and Kelso will be visiting third-placed Watsonians at Myreside Stadium.

Hawick and Selkirk are both at home to bottom-four opponents, the former at Mansfield Park to ninth-placed Edinburgh Academical and the latter at Philiphaugh to tenth-placed Marr.

Those games kick off at 3pm except Melrose’s, that one starting an hour earlier.

The Greenyards outfit go into that return to action as the Borders’ top dogs in the table ten rounds into the new campaign, sitting fifth on 30 points, with Hawick and Selkirk sixth and seventh respectively, both on 24 points, and Kelso bottom, on 11.

Saturday’s games are the reverse fixtures of this season’s opening weekend at the end of August, with Kelso the only winners that time round, getting the better of Watsonians by 36-31 at Poynder Park, that being their one and only victory of the campaign thus far.

They’ll be hoping for a re-run of that result but the top flight’s other Borderers won’t – Melrose having been beaten 35-22 hosting Heriot’s, Hawick having lost out 28-22 away to Accies and Selkirk having been on the wrong end of a 40-10 hiding in South Ayrshire.

The region’s four premiership sides have been given a week longer off than planned due to Saturday gone’s club rugby fixture card wipeout due to adverse weather.

Hawick were scheduled to host a derby versus Melrose, with trips to Musselburgh and Edinburgh’s Currie Chieftains lined up for Selkirk and Kelso respectively.

Those fixtures have now been rescheduled for Saturday, February 22, all 3pm kick-offs.

Hawick and Melrose also had games lined up for the prior weekend against Arnold Clark National League Division 1 opposition called off, the former at home to Jed-Forest and the latter hosting Peebles.

New dates have yet to be allocated for those stand-alone Border League matches.