Armistice 100: Region prepares to honour its war dead on Sunday

After weeks of preparation, the Borders is set to remember its war dead this Sunday.

On Armistice Day, poppy wreaths will be laid, acts of remembrance held and silences observed.

It will be 100 years to the day since the guns fell silent on the western front, signalling the of the First World War, and our communities have gone above and beyond the call of duty by creating, poppy cascades, decorating shop fronts and organising events to mark that centenary.

A service will be held at Minto Church at 10am before a short procession, led by Hawick Scout Pipe Band, to Denholm’s village war memorial, where a wreath will be laid.

A short parade follows, again led by the band, through Denholm to the war memorial on the green at 11.30am for an act of remembrance there.

At noon, a dedication and short service will take place at Bedrule war memorial.

Back in Denholm, a football match, in honour of the First World War ceasefire of Christmas day 1914, will take place on the green at 2.30pm.

Between 2pm and 4.30pm, afternoon teas and an exhibition of war memorabilia take place in the village hall.

Schoolchildren will read poetry at 2.15pm.

At 6.50pm, a dedication for peace will be read out at Denholm war memorial, followed by the playing of the Last Post there and at Minto Church gates and Bedrule war memorial.

At 7pm, beacons will be lit on Ruberslaw and Minto Hill followed by the ringing of church bell at Denholm, Minto and Bedrule at 7.05pm.

There will be a chance to catch the village hall exhibition again between 7pm and 8pm.

In Galashiels, a parade, led by the pipe band, will march from the town’s Royal British Legion club at 10.20am, along Channel Street to the war memorial for an act of remembrance at 11am, returning via Bank Street.

That evening, as part of Gala Remembers, a second service will take place at the Cornmill Square war memorial at 7.30pm.

In Hawick,the pipe band will lead a parade from the Common Haugh, via Victoria Road and the Avenue to the war memorial in Wilton Lodge Park for a service at 11am.

After the service, the there will be a march back into town and along the High Street before retiring to the town hall.

There will be short parades, led by Hawick Scout Pipe Band to war memorials at Bedrule, Cavers and Stobs at 11.55am, 12.55pm and 1.25pm respectively.

A single piper meanwhile will be at Bonchester war memorial at 11.55pm and Chesters war memorial at 12.25pm.

Before that, at 6am, pipers will play Battle’s O’er at each of these memorials, as well as Roberton and Ashkirk, Denholm, Minto and Bedrule, as part of a national tribute.

The rebuilt German memorial at Stobs Camp will be unveiled at 2pm, and Derek Robertson will launch his book Hawick and the Great War in the town hall at 4pm.

At 6.30pm, a beacon lighting ceremony with prayer, roll of honour and the playing of the Lament and Last Post will take place at Miller’s Knowes.

In Jedburgh, a parade, led by the pipe band, will leave the legion club in High Street at 10.40am with a wreath laid at the war memorial at 11am.

Kelso’s parade, led by the pipe band, will leave the square at 10.30am and arrive at the war memorial, via Bridge Street, for a service at 11am.

The club function room will host entertainment from 1pm featuring Kelso Pipe Band, poems from high school pupils, songs from Bob Liddle and readings from Alasdair Hutton.

A small exhibition of First World War exhibits is also running in the snooker room.

In Lauder, pipers will lead a parade from the Avenue and along Main Street to the war memorial, where a wreath will be laid at a ceremony at 11am before the parade continues to the church.

In Melrose, the pipe band will lead the parade, leaving at 10.45am, through the square to the war memorial at Melrose Parish Church, where a wreath will be laid at 11am.

That evening, Abbey Consort will perform their concert War and Peace in the church.

In Peebles, Saturday’s remembrance march will leave the Gytes at 10am. Royal Regiment of Scotland Cruachan IV will lead the march onto the High Street and down to the old parish church where community choir InChorus will perform on the church steps from 10.15am.

On Sunday, the traditional remembrance parade will march from the parish church along High Street to the war memorial for a service there at 11am.

Further wreath-laying ceremonies will take place at war memorials in Ancrum, Caddonfoot, Cappercleuch, Crailing, Earlston, Edgerston, Ettrick and Yarrow, Lilliesleaf, Traquair, Walkerburn and Yetholm at 11am, and Innerleithen at 12pm.