ARMISTICE 100: Lauder remembers, in pictures

Town and villages paid their respects to their First World War dead in a particularly poignant manner this year as the centenary of the armistice that ended the conflict was commemorated.

And in Lauder, the annual remembrance parade was made extra special by the decoration of the parade route by poppies knitted and planted by Lauder in Bloom.

Pipers Euan Craig, Jake Mirley and Callum Atkinson led the parade from the Avenue to the war memorial where an act of remembrance took place.

Youngsters from Lauderdale scouts, beavers and cubs planted a wooden cross for each of the town’s war dead during the service and wreaths were laid by dignitaries and representatives from the town’s clubs and associations.

Lauder in Bloom chairwoman, Ray Theedam-Parry, commended the community effort.

She said: “Lauder in Bloom would like to thank all those who took the time to help create 1,179 beautiful woolly poppies which have been placed along the route of the Remembrance Day parade in Lauder.”