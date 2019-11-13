Appeal reunites Kelso shopper with old wedding photo

Staff at the town’s Coop food store in Highcroft checked with customers every day since finding the photo, on Saturday, October 26, but had no joy in finding its owner.

They shared the photo with us in the hope that someone would recognise the happy couple in the old black and white wedding picture.

More than 8,500 of you viewed the photo on our Facebook page and website and staff member Katy Jones was delighted to tell us this week that the photo has been collected at last.

She said: “I’m so pleased it’s been claimed. I wasn’t at work or I would have asked her for the story behind the photo. But the lady apparently didn’t realise she had dropped it until she saw our appeal in the paper.

“Photos like that are precious so I’m glad we got owner and photo back together.”