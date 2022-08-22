Appeal following fatal road crash on the A7 near Stow

The incident took place around 7.55pm on Friday, 19 August, 2022 on the A7 southbound and involved a black Suzuki motorbike and white Scania flatbed truck.Emergency services attended and a 41-year-old man and rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured.The road was closed for around six hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who died in this crash.“Our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to police.“I would also ask if there are any motorists who have possible dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with officers.”Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3553 of Friday, 19 August, 2022.