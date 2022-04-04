Appeal following fatal crash in Borders
Road policing officers in the Scottish Borders are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road crash on Saturday, April 2.
The incident happened around 12.50pm on the A698 Kelso to Hawick road near to Heiton and involved a white Volkswagen Up! And a black Volvo XC40. The driver of the Volkswagen, a 61-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. She is named as Patricia Kim Common, from the Yeovil area in Somerset.
The driver of the Volvo, a 44-year-old man, was taken to Borders General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sergeant Mark Banner said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash who saw anything or has dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries to come forward.
“Contact us on 101, quoting incident 1549.”