Appeal following fatal crash in Borders

The incident happened around 12.50pm on the A698 Kelso to Hawick road near to Heiton and involved a white Volkswagen Up! And a black Volvo XC40. The driver of the Volkswagen, a 61-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. She is named as Patricia Kim Common, from the Yeovil area in Somerset.

The driver of the Volvo, a 44-year-old man, was taken to Borders General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sergeant Mark Banner said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash who saw anything or has dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries to come forward.