Appeal after A68 crash

Police are appealing for information following a two-car crash on the A68 near Fala at around 9.45pm on Sunday night (April 30).

By Kevin Janiak
Published 1st May 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 12:16 BST
Police ScotlandPolice Scotland
Police Scotland

The 63-year-old male driver of a white Honda CRV was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The 27-year-old female driver of the other car, a black Fiat 500X, was taken to the same hospital as a precaution.

The passenger, a one-year-old girl, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.

Road Policing Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “This is a busy stretch of road and I’d like to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

"I’m also appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the vehicles beforehand, or who has relevant dash cam footage, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3824 of 30 April, 2023.

