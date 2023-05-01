Appeal after A68 crash

Police Scotland

The 63-year-old male driver of a white Honda CRV was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The 27-year-old female driver of the other car, a black Fiat 500X, was taken to the same hospital as a precaution.

The passenger, a one-year-old girl, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.

Road Policing Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “This is a busy stretch of road and I’d like to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

"I’m also appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the vehicles beforehand, or who has relevant dash cam footage, to get in touch.”