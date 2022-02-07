A7 closed near Galashiels due to overturned lorry

Road closed between Galashiels and Selkirk due to an overturned lorry.

A police spokesperson told us: “At around 1.50pm police received a report of a lorry overturning on the A7 near Galashiels, blocking the road.

"Emergency services are dealing with the incident and the road is currently closed. Diversions are being put in place.”

Borders Buses services X95 and 73 are being diverted via Clovenfords.