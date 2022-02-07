A7 closed near Galashiels due to overturned lorry
The A7 is currently closed in both directions between the Kingsknowes roundabout and the junction with the B7060 to Yair.
A police spokesperson told us: “At around 1.50pm police received a report of a lorry overturning on the A7 near Galashiels, blocking the road.
"Emergency services are dealing with the incident and the road is currently closed. Diversions are being put in place.”
Borders Buses services X95 and 73 are being diverted via Clovenfords.
Work is currently under way to clear the road.