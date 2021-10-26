Accident appeal.

A witness appeal has been made after the road traffic collision at about noon.

It involved a dark coloured vehicle which collided with a 29-year-old male in the Howegate area.

The male was knocked to the ground and sustained a minor injury.

Police Scotland are looking to trace the driver of the vehicle and anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

Anyone who has any information please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1420 25th of October.