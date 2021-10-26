29-year-old man suffers minor injury after he was struck by a car in Hawick
Eyewitness are sought to help the police with investigations after a car struck a man in Hawick yesterday, October 25.
A witness appeal has been made after the road traffic collision at about noon.
It involved a dark coloured vehicle which collided with a 29-year-old male in the Howegate area.
The male was knocked to the ground and sustained a minor injury.
Police Scotland are looking to trace the driver of the vehicle and anyone who may have witnessed this incident.
Anyone who has any information please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1420 25th of October.
Alternatively, if you have any information about this, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org