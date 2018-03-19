12 reasons why Melrose is the best place to live in Scotland

Melrose was voted the best place to live in Scotland in yesterday’s Sunday Times newspaper.

The full reveal came in in the Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide, which was published on Sunday, March 18.

The supplement assesses a wide range of factors, from jobs, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops, in order to compile the definitive top locations to live.

The methodology uses robust statistics, but also the knowledge of the newspaper’s expert panel. The judges said they combined the hard data with their own on-the-ground experience and insight to ensure the chosen locations truly are places where everyone can thrive.

Other towns which made the list include Wigtown, Orkney and the Black Isle, but Melrose came out on top.

Judges said: “It’s a country classic, with a beautiful setting in the Eildon hills, a dramatic ruined abbey and a handsome town centre of stone and pristine whitewash.

“For a town of just 1,700 people, there’s a huge selection of restaurants and shops, including a bakery spanning five generations, two great butchers, a fishmonger, a greengrocer, a deli and a wine shop.”

The award, however, comes as no real surprise to any who actually live there.

William Windram, the chair of the town’s community council, said he was delighted with the accolade.

He said: “Much of this is due to the hard work and dedication of the local shopkeepers, hoteliers and other traders who provide such fine facilities for both townsfolk and visitors.

“I would also pay tribute to the volunteers who work with Melrose in Bloom to keep the town looking so attractive.

“It is all too easy to take one’s surroundings for granted so to have independent objective persons from outside declaring that Melrose is such a fine place in which to live is particularly welcome”

We have put together 12 reasons why we think Melrose took pride of place in this instance.

