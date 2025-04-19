​Retiring MSP Christine Grahame backs Calum Kerr as the best candidate to take her seat in Holyrood

Calum Kerr said he is honoured to receive MSP Christine's Grahame's endorsement in this selection contest.

​A former Borders MP hoping to represent Midlothian South Tweeddale & Lauderdale in the next Scottish Parliament election has been given the personal endorsement of the woman he aims to replace.

SNP stalwart Christine Grahame, who has served her constituency for 27 years, believes Calum Kerr is the man to fill her shoes in Holyrood.

The Tweeddale, Central Borders and Penicuik branches put forward Mr Kerr and current Galashiels councillor Fay Sinclair as candidates.

In a statement released on her social media page today, she said: “As the retiring MSP for Midlothian South Tweeddale & Lauderdale, having served by the time of the election, for 27 years I am privileged to see two very able candidates vie to succeed me, to ably represent the constituency and lead us forward to Independence.

“Calum and Fay are both politically worthy: Calum as a former MP and Fay currently serving as a very effective local councillor. Either would be a credit to the constituency. “However, on balance, I am today endorsing Calum Kerr.

“A substantial number of experienced parliamentarians are not standing in 2026, including several ministers. The 2026 Parliament will be even more difficult for the SNP which, if it forms the government, will have to hit the ground running in these post Brexit, austerity times. Never has Scotland needed more to exit this failed Union.

“I believe John Swinney will need politicians experienced at parliamentary level from day one. Calum Kerr fits that bill. Fay has a great future before her, but we need her now as a formidable fighter for her own constituents and the SNP in opposition at Scottish Borders Council. That would be an excellent team to lead us to Independence.”

Mr Kerr, 53, who represented the SNP at Westminster between May 2015 until May 2017, has also received backing from the party's former leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford - who branded him “a local champion”.

Asked how he felt to have the ringing endorsement of the retiring MSP, Mr Kerr told us: “Christine Grahame has been a formidable champion for this area, and for Scotland's independence, in Holyrood for a quarter of a century.

“Her retirement at the next election truly marks the end of an era, and I am deeply grateful for her years of unwavering dedication to her constituents and to the causes she believes in.

“I'm honoured to receive Christine's endorsement in this selection contest. As she highlighted, my parliamentary experience as an MP and Shadow Minister for both Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, and Digital will be valuable from day one. “Combined with over 25 years of success in business and 14 years as a voluntary Charity director, I'm ready to help lead Scotland forward during these challenging post-Brexit times when our nation needs steady hands and experienced voices.

“From the heart of the Lothians to the banks of the Tweed, Christine has been known for her directness, humour, hard work, and fearless advocacy.

“If selected, I pledge to continue this tradition of strong representation while bringing my own commitment as a local champion with a national voice to advance our shared goal of Scottish independence.

“I thank Christine again for her trust and support, and commit myself to building on her remarkable legacy for the people of Midlothian South Tweeddale & Lauderdale and for Scotland.”

The SNP selection process opens at 9am on Tuesday (April 22) and ends on May 6.