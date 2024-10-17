Nottingham Forest FC lands another sponsorship deal

As an Official Partner, the brands will gain global visibility throughout the Premier League season at all home matches, including 19 Premier league matches and domestic cup games | Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest FC has announced another lucrative sponsorship deal as its revenues reach record levels.

The West Bridgford-based club currently has deals with Adidas, E.ON, and Molson Coors.

Last year it reported revenue of £154.8m, an increase of some 421 per cent compared to previous seasons.

Now it has announced a new partnership with cryptocurrency ecosystem Floki and its sister brand Valhalla.

During the 2022/2023 season, the English Premier League (EPL) reached over 3.2 billion viewers globally, and through its games and digital presence, Nottingham Forest FC's social media following rocketed to over 4.5 million users.

As an Official Partner, the two brands will gain global visibility throughout the Premier League season at all home matches, including 19 Premier league matches and domestic cup games.

According to Forest, viewers can expect to see Floki’s and Valhalla’s presence on the home match - displayed on camera-facing LED boards and interview backdrops.

The brand will span across an extensive range of digital and social media assets, affirming the brand’s strategic market presence and global visibility.

Founded in 1865, Nottingham Forrest has won 11 major honours during its history.

These include one league title, two FA Cups, four League Cups, one FA Charity Shield, back to back European Cups (now the UEFA Champions League) and one UEFA Super Cup.

Commenting on the partnership, Nottingham Forest Chief Operating Officer, Paul Bell said: “We are delighted to welcome Floki as an official partner and look forward to working closely with them as we head into the 2024/25 season.

“As one of the most innovative companies within this sector, we're excited to work collaboratively with the Floki community.”

Floki is the utility token of the Floki Ecosystem.

Currently with 490,000 holders, Floki aims to become the world’s most known and used cryptocurrency.

The brand has also announced a partnership with Sunderland AFC to increase its visibility.Floki will be featured as the back-of-shirt sponsor for Sunderland during the 2024/25 season, with its logo visible on players’ jerseys throughout the campaign.

Sunderland’s strong social media presence, which includes over 4 million followers, and the EFL’s global broadcast, which reached 21 million viewers last season, provide Floki with a platform to connect with football fans in the UK and beyond.

A media representative of Floki said: “We are proud to join the ranks of the Premier League with a club that is an institution in world Football.

“Just as Nottingham Forest are, building a future as a dominant force in world football, Floki is on the same journey to establish itself as one of the most successful brands in its sector, constantly challenging and innovating with brands like Valhalla.”