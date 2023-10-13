Force behind disability sport awarded Glasgow Trophy

David Laing is awarded the Glasgow Trophy.

Eighty-year-old David Laing from Kelso, served as Chair of the Borders Disability Sports Group for 25 years and a further 10 years in varied rolls as a committee member, child and vulnerable adult protection officer, administrator and also trainer/coach.

He became involved with Borders Boccia Club eight years ago and three years later was instrumental in starting what is now the Borders Boccia League. A level 1 qualified volunteer coach and referee, David has supported local and national competitions across Scotland for many years.

And he hasn’t let old father time slow his passion for this sport. He coached his players who won the Borders Boccia League for five consecutive years.

His wider dedication to sport and clubs in the Scottish Borders has not gone unnoticed as he has been awarded Life Membership of Scottish Club Sport, Hon. Life Membership of both Kelso Orchard Tennis Club and Tennis Borders and was a close runner up in Tennis Scotland’s Life Time Achievement Award.

Bowled over by the accolade, David told the Southern: “This was great honour as well as a total surprise at my age! I was not aware I had won this award until it was presented to me by Greig Shortreed, Live Borders at Boccia.”

And it appears that David has wide admiration across the Borders.

Ability Borders announced the news on its social media page. “We are delighted to hear that David, who has been such a friend of Ability Borders from the start, has has his work in supporting and promoting disability sport in the Borders, across Scotland and in the UK, recognised at Scottish Disability Sport's Awards ceremony.

“David is the best support we have had for the promotion of disability sport across the whole of the Borders! We all think the world of him and this award could not have gone to anyone better. All the best from us all across the whole third sector.”