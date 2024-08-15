Father and son rescued from Cheviot Hills after suffering heat exhaustion

Border Search and Rescue Unit were deployed to the scene.

​A father and son were rescued from the Cheviot Hills after getting into difficulty during a camping trip.

Border Search and Rescue Unit teams were called by police to assist with two walkers south of The Schil in the Cheviots on Sunday afternoon.

The 54-year-old father and 17-year-old son set off from Morebattle on Saturday and enjoyed a “great day and a fine night’s camping out on the hill”.

However, as Sunday dawned warm and sunny, and as the temperature climbed, their water ran low and energy started to dip.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By mid-afternoon, going over the 605m summit of The Schil, the father became unwell, vomiting and dipping in and out of consciousness.

His son called for police and mountain rescue but also started suffering from heat exhaustion.

Two passing walkers had come across the stricken party and tried to help by sharing their own dwindling water, and filtering some more from a rather murky nearby source.

The callout for BSARU arrived shortly after 2pm, and a hasty response Landrover left the team’s new base in Kelso about twenty minutes later.

Two team-members were whisked up onto the border ridge on quad-bikes piloted by the farming family from Cocklawfoot and Sourhope

By the time the team arrived the son had also started to suffer the effects of the sun and his condition was deteriorating.

The rescue team, joined by neighbouring Northumberland Mountain Rescue, put up a shelter to provide shade and started rehydration.

Once stabilised, the pair were evacuated from the hillside.

Britain’s mountains claim victims every year, many through wild winter conditions in the dark months. It’s very easy to underestimate the effects of heat, however, and it can be just asdangerous as the bitter cold, and even faster to strike.

BSARU team leader Duncan Buchanan, said: “We’re all mountain enthusaists in the team, and we encourage the public to enjoy the hills and find adventure in our wonderful local environment. In the summer, be sure to take a sun hat, sun-screen, plenty of water, enough food to keep you fuelled for the duration of your expedition, and a little more besides.

“Importantly, have a realistic idea of the fitness and capabilities of every member of the party.